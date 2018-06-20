The Cloud Is Inherently Insecure.
Don't Wait Until The Next Data Breach To Protect Yourself.
Welcome! You have made the right decision looking into EZ-N-Secure Encryption. We are a new American company that is looking to protect individuals and businesses from cyber-crime. EZ-N-Secure Encryption provides you with some of the highest level security provided to individuals and businesses in the current marketplace for the most economical prices. Our service allows you to encrypt your files for storage on your computer, your cloud storage accounts, or make an encrypted file that is readable by other EZ-N-Secure users that you choose. Unlike our competitors, EZ-N-Secure does not require your files be stored in specific locations. Using our service allows you to make all the choices regarding your encrypted files.
Features
Individual and Business Features
TOP SECURITY AND THE ABILITY TO SECURE YOUR FILES ANYWHERE
We use a mixture of AES-256 and RSA 4096 to allow you to protect your personal files with encryption that is specific to you, and store them anywhere you want with out worry.
Business Only Features
BUSINESS TEAM ADMIN ACCOUNTS
Business team admin accounts allow a business or organization to provide to invite employees or members and provides a full management suite for the admin. These business accounts provide billing based upon on the number of total users added to the organization.
DIGITALLY SHRED YOUR FILES
Sometimes we need to securely delete files to protect our privacy. With a normal file delete, your files can still be recovered. We provide Secure file deletion using the DOD-7 file deletion algorithm, which makes file recovery extremely difficult.
BUSINESS TEAM USERS
A business or organization can invite their members or employees through a single dashboard. These added team users have limited access to organization's settings. For example, they are not able to modify the team's contact list. The team admin always can unlock their employee's encrypted files. The business team admin can add or delete team users at any time.
ENCRYPT FILES FOR YOUR CONTACTS
With EZ-N-Secure, you can encrypt files that selected users can view. These files can be sent over any cloud service or by email.
TEAM BASED CONTACT SYSTEM
The whole business team is always present on every members' contact list. Business team admins can also add or remove other EZ-N-Secure users to their team's contact list and have it be consistent across every member's contact list.
What is Encryption?
Encryption works by scrambling a file with specific algorithms so it is not readable without a special password – known as a key. Only the person with the key can unlock and view your files. To see for yourself, click and hold, the green line below, and move it left or right, to show what an important file looks like before and after EZ-N-Secure is applied.
Data Security Is Hard.
Let Us Do the Heavy Lifting.
Frequently Asked Questions (F.A.Qs)
A common place where your questions are answered.
EZ-N-Secure is currently one of the few encryption services that offers both account level and device level encryption. Having these two levels of encryption means that a user can encrypt a file for either their account and have it be de-cryptable anywhere, on any device with their account password or the user can choose to have the files be encrypted and linked to individual devices, so only the selected devices have the option to decrypt the file. These features are possible because EZ-N-Secure is one of the few services using the most recent developments in computer hardware to secure your files. Unlike other services, this allows EZ-N-Secure to reset passwords when necessary.
Unlike some other encryption services, EZ-N-Secure does not place any limitations on where encrypted files can be stored. This means your encrypted files can be stored on any cloud service, email, or device that you desire while remaining secure.
EZ-N-Secure allows for files to be encrypted for other specific EZ-N-Secure users that you choose as a contact. Specified files can be encrypted for either another user's account or for their individual devices. These files can be shared over any service that permits file sharing such as an email or a cloud file storage provider.
EZ-N-Secure achieves all this for our users for one of the most competitive and economical prices in the market.
The EZ-N-Secure team is unable to decrypt your files remotely. The decryption of your files can only occur if someone has your physical device(s) and your password.
Yes, there are certain preventable circumstances where your files can be lost:
- If you have encrypted a file with a single device and the device is lost or destroyed, the file will be not recoverable. This is why the EZ-N-Secure Team recommends that you use two or more devices with device level encryption, since it is unlikely that two or more devices will be broken, or lost at the same time. If your have a single device, account level security is preferred for prevention of file loss.
- If you have encrypted your files with account level encryption, and forget your password, and if all of your previously registered devices are lost or broken, your files are not recoverable. The reason why this can occur is that the account keys are backed up on your registered devices. Without a registered device your account key cannot be recovered for a password reset. That is why the EZ-N-Secure team recommends not forgetting your password down or ensuring you have at least one functional registered device.
