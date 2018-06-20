EZ-N-Secure is currently one of the few encryption services that offers both account level and device level encryption. Having these two levels of encryption means that a user can encrypt a file for either their account and have it be de-cryptable anywhere, on any device with their account password or the user can choose to have the files be encrypted and linked to individual devices, so only the selected devices have the option to decrypt the file. These features are possible because EZ-N-Secure is one of the few services using the most recent developments in computer hardware to secure your files. Unlike other services, this allows EZ-N-Secure to reset passwords when necessary.

Unlike some other encryption services, EZ-N-Secure does not place any limitations on where encrypted files can be stored. This means your encrypted files can be stored on any cloud service, email, or device that you desire while remaining secure.

EZ-N-Secure allows for files to be encrypted for other specific EZ-N-Secure users that you choose as a contact. Specified files can be encrypted for either another user's account or for their individual devices. These files can be shared over any service that permits file sharing such as an email or a cloud file storage provider.

EZ-N-Secure achieves all this for our users for one of the most competitive and economical prices in the market.